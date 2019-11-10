Guest Book View Sign Service Information Legacy Funeral Home-Heritage Chapel at Angelus 440 E. Klatt Road Anchorage , AK 99515 (907)-336-3338 Viewing 9:00 AM - 10:45 AM Legacy Funeral Home-Heritage Chapel at Angelus 440 E. Klatt Road Anchorage , AK 99515 View Map Burial 11:30 AM Fort Richardson National Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Major Ben R. Milam, USA BS, MS, CPM, CPPM It is with great sadness that the family of Major Ben R. Milam announces his passing after a months-long battle with illness, on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. Ben was born on the 27th of July 1940, in McKinney, Texas to Cecil A. Milam and Connie Durrett.

Ben grew up on his parents' farm. When he was a teenager his father died, so Ben took over the responsibilities of supporting the family. Thus began a lifetime of service to his family, community and country. He was drafted into the army in 1966 and moved up the ranks to become a Major. He served two tours in Vietnam and was awarded two

Ben was an outstanding citizen. His work ethic was unmatched and he was always willing to lend a helping hand when needed. He was a lifelong learner and throughout his life education was very important. He was a good husband and father, and cherished all his family.

Ben loved hunting, fishing, boating, and working on old cars. He loved to build things and was adept at fixing just about anything. He was a member of many organizations- the NRA, Elks #1551, AK Outdoor Council, American Legion post 15, VFW, MOAA, and more.

Ben was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Marvin, Cecil L. and Robert; daughter, Cindy and infant son, James. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Y.Julia Milam; daughter, Diana Milam-Ballard; son, Terry; sister, Wanda Boyles; stepchildren, Emerik and Dolores Higdon; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

The funeral will be on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. An open-viewing and ceremony will take place at Legacy Funeral Home, 440 E Klatt Road, Anchorage, from 9-10:45 a.m., followed by military funeral honors and burial at 11:30 a.m. at the Fort Richardson National Cemetery.

