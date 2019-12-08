Ms. Benita Lynette White, 67, died of kidney failure on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Prestige Care and Rehabilitation Center of Anchorage, Alaska, after a long fight of courage.
Ms. White was born on June 29, 1952, in San Diego, Calif., and graduated form San Diego High School in 1970, as a proud "Caver." During her senior year in high school, she was voted "Most Likely to be Remembered" with Arnold Miller.
On July 2, 1994, she and her loving daughter, Kendra White, moved to Anchorage. Over the years Ms. White enjoyed working at Mrs. Field Cookies, Anchorage Hilton Hotel, Princess Tours and she retired from the Anchorage School District. She also volunteered service at Shiloh Community Housing.
While growing up in San Diego, Benita was a devoted member of Bethel Baptist Church. Over the past 20 years, she loved worshiping with her church family at Greater Friendship Baptist Church, where she served in the Music Ministry, Nursery, Founder of the Card Ministry and the Announcement Clerk. Benita loved music especially, gospel, R&B and jazz.
She is survived by her loving daughter Kendra White of Anchorage.
Ms. White was preceded in death by her mother, Maude Johnson; and her father, Charles Gayto, of San Diego.
The family stated: "My mother was a strong, determined and loving woman; I will miss her very deeply. Thanks to everyone who provided support and friendship to my mother."
Per her wishes, no services will be held.
