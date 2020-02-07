Guest Book View Sign Service Information Anchorage Funeral Home & Crematory 1800 Dare Ave. Anchorage , AK 99515 (907)-345-2244 Send Flowers Obituary

Bernard R Swoboda was born in Kinsey Montana, during the family move from Wisconsin to Washington State, on October 27, 1925 to Charles G Swoboda and Ida E (Engels) Swoboda. Bernard passed on January 30, 2020 at his home in Anchorage with family and caregivers present. Bernard lived in Bellingham, WA until moving with his mom in late summer of 1936. They traveled by steamship to Seward and train to Palmer AK. to join his father who was working as a carpenter building colony homes and buildings in down town Palmer. The family was later accepted as alternate colonist and started farming a colony plot on Fishhook Rd. He was drafted out of high school into the Army Air Corp. His first duty stations after basic training were Whittier and Elmendorf. By chance the war was over before he was deployed to Europe. At that time he was deployed to Brazil to help with return war materials. It was there he met his future wife Adalgisa(Daisy) Lopes. After his discharge he returned to Palmer where he established a home and sent for Daisy. They married in 1947 and began their life together raising their 4 children. He worked over 20 years in the Jonesville coal mine until they closed and then as lineman for the MTA. After retirement Bernard and Daisy moved to Anchorage in the late 90's. Bernard enjoyed the Alaska out doors, hunting, fishing, gardening and recreating. Bernard and Daisy also enjoyed traveling to Brazil, Hawaii and Mexico along with RV travels in the US. Bernard was preceded in death by his wife Adalgisa(Daisy) of 62 years in 2011, his grand son Kenneth in 2006 and his 3 brothers. He is survived by his 4 children, 5 grandchildren and 8 great grand children. No services are scheduled at his request. Family and invited guests will gather for his interment some time in the spring.





Published in Anchorage Daily News on Feb. 7, 2020

