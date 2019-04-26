On Saturday, April 20, 2019, Bernice Amber Johnson, mother, grandmother, daughter and sister, passed away in her sleep after fighting her battle of cancer, at the age of 54 years.
Bernice will be forever remembered by her family and friends. She is survived by her mom, Bertha Moyle; brother, David Allen Victoroff; sister, Amber Victoroff; her children, Heather Christman, Jade Johnson and David Wayne Victoroff; and five grandchildren. Bernice is predeceased by her father, David S. Victoroff and Walter Wayne Victoroff.
A Celebration of Life service in memory of Bernice will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at 2 p.m., at the Kalifonsky Christian Center, 41342 Kalifonsky Beach Road, Kenai, AK 99611, with Pastor Steve Toliver affiliating.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Apr. 26, 2019