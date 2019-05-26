Guest Book View Sign Service Information St Francis Of Assisi 2746 5th St Castle Rock, CO 80104 (303) 688-3025 Funeral Mass 11:00 AM St. Francis of Assisi 2746 5th Street Castle Rock , AK View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Longtime Anchorage, Alaska, resident Bernice "Bernie" Meads McDonald, 91, passed away on May 3, 2019, at Denver Colorado Hospice.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, May 31, 2019, at St. Francis of Assisi, 2746 5th Street, Castle Rock, CO 80104. Father Brad Noonan, VF will officiate. Her cremated remains will be interred alongside her beloved husband, Steve McDonald who preceded her in death, in Castle Rock, Colo.

Bernie was born on Nov. 24, 1927, in Vancouver, British Columbia, to Martin Luther and Annie (Meads) Gibson. She married James Stephen "Steve" McDonald on April 16, 1955, in Vancouver, Canada. Bernie worked in the Vancouver local Teamster's Union 213 before following her husband to Alaska in 1960. Moving to Anchorage, she was employed by Alaska Freight Lines and K & L Distributors. After Steve's death in 2014, she moved to Castle Rock - if you were to ask her, "kicking and screaming" - to be closer to her daughter and son-in-law, who had moved there earlier.

Bernie enjoyed traveling with her family and especially enjoyed seeing Singapore, Hong Kong, Indonesia and England, but she most enjoyed going on cruises. She also enjoyed reading mystery novels and watching baseball, especially the Washington Nationals and Colorado Rockies, and spending time with family and friends.

Her family wrote: "She loved life and lived it to the fullest. She was a very kind, loving wife and mother who had a great sense of humor and will be missed by all those who knew her."

Bernie is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Kimberley and Jack Strong of Castle Rock, Colo.; and niece Vicki of Kelowna, Canada; and was preceded in death by Steve McDonald.

