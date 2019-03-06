Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Beth Jane Gorman passed away in Anchorage, Alaska, on Feb. 27, 2019. Beth was born in Atlantic City, N.J., on Jan. 23, 1945. Her parents were Dana and Jane Rima of Charles City, Iowa. Beth was the oldest of five siblings. She is survived by her sister, Jana; and brothers, Dana and Mike. She has joined her youngest sister Martha in heaven. Over the years Beth worked as a homemaker, waitress, substitute teacher, legal assistant and computer consultant. She has lived in Iowa, Colorado, Idaho, Oregon (where she retired), and finally Alaska, where she settled in 2007.

She is survived by her three sons, Dirk, Todd and Chad; and a daughter, Kari. Beth was an avid dog lover and had two dogs of her own, Eli and Alfie (rest in peace), liked to contribute to many spiritual ministries and a local women's shelter, and loved to read. She also enjoyed spending time, especially having potlucks, with her friends and neighbors. She was generous, had a positive spirit and a good sense of humor, and was known to brag about her children to friends and neighbors. Her ashes will be spread in Mount Alyeska in the Chugach Mountain Range in Alaska.

Memorial donations can be made to the Abused Women's Aid in Crisis (AWAIC) shelter online at www.awaic.org , by selecting area of greatest need, or checks may be mailed to AWAIC, 100 West 13th Avenue, Anchorage, AK 99501. In the remarks, please put "in loving memory of Beth Gorman." Published in Anchorage Daily News on Mar. 6, 2019

