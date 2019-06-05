Betsy Pickett Bartholomew

Service Information
Burpee, Carpenter & Hutchins Funeral Home Inc
110 Limerock St
Rockland, ME
04841
(207)-594-4212
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Broad Cove Community United Methodist Church
87 Pleasant Point Road
Cushing, AK
Obituary
Betsy Pickett Bartholomew (Rockwell) died peacefully at home on Sunday, June 2, 2019, after a long and courageous fight against cancer. A celebration of Betsy's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Broad Cove Community United Methodist Church, 87 Pleasant Point Road in Cushing, Maine. To share a memory or condolence with Betsy's family or to read a full obituary, please visit their Book of Memories at www.bchfh.com. Arrangements are in the care of Burpee, Carpenter & Hutchins Funeral Home, 110 Limerock Street in Rockland, Maine.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on June 5, 2019
