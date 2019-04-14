Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Our beloved mother, Betty E. Russell, passed peacefully on to heaven on March 23, 2019, at age 89. She was born to Clifford and Lydia Asay, and was raised in La Mesa, Calif., with her siblings, George, Clifford, Kathryn and Nancy. She met her husband Jack Russell in grammar school, and they married after graduation from Grossmont High. The Air Force moved them to Chandler, Ariz., and they eventually settled in south Scottsdale, Ariz., to raise their family.

Betty worked as a secretary in Arizona for many years, but considered her family her primary job. After her husband Jack passed in 1994, Betty traveled with friends and eventually settled in Alaska with her daughter and son-in-law, Kathy and Jason. She was an avid doll collector, most notably Betty Boop dolls, and loved spending time and volunteering at the Anchorage Senior Center, where she made many friends.

Betty is survived by her loving sister, Nancy Horsley; and her children, John "Jack," Frank and Kathy Russell; their spouses, Laura Russell, Denise Russell and Jason Grabowski; grandchildren, Jack Conger and Sabrina, Bronson, Connor, Carolanne "Shuggie" and Autumn Russell; great-grandson, Liam Russell; and many nieces and nephews.

Per her wishes, Betty will be laid to rest later in the year at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery in San Diego, Calif.



Our beloved mother, Betty E. Russell, passed peacefully on to heaven on March 23, 2019, at age 89. She was born to Clifford and Lydia Asay, and was raised in La Mesa, Calif., with her siblings, George, Clifford, Kathryn and Nancy. She met her husband Jack Russell in grammar school, and they married after graduation from Grossmont High. The Air Force moved them to Chandler, Ariz., and they eventually settled in south Scottsdale, Ariz., to raise their family.Betty worked as a secretary in Arizona for many years, but considered her family her primary job. After her husband Jack passed in 1994, Betty traveled with friends and eventually settled in Alaska with her daughter and son-in-law, Kathy and Jason. She was an avid doll collector, most notably Betty Boop dolls, and loved spending time and volunteering at the Anchorage Senior Center, where she made many friends.Betty is survived by her loving sister, Nancy Horsley; and her children, John "Jack," Frank and Kathy Russell; their spouses, Laura Russell, Denise Russell and Jason Grabowski; grandchildren, Jack Conger and Sabrina, Bronson, Connor, Carolanne "Shuggie" and Autumn Russell; great-grandson, Liam Russell; and many nieces and nephews.Per her wishes, Betty will be laid to rest later in the year at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery in San Diego, Calif. Published in Anchorage Daily News on Apr. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close