Service Information Legacy Funeral Home-Heritage Chapel at Angelus 440 E. Klatt Road Anchorage , AK 99515 (907)-336-3338 Funeral service 1:00 PM The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints 8000 East 36th Avenue

On Nov. 3, 2019, after a hard battle with cancer, Betty Mae Glenn Husted passed away. Funeral services will be held on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 8000 East 36th Avenue in Anchorage, Alaska, at 1 p.m.

Betty was born in Billings, Mont., on Oct. 7, 1939, to William Glenn and Margaret Wilson. She was the fourth of five children. Betty spent her childhood in Billings. After high school, at age 18, she left Montana to start her Alaska adventure and never looked back. Journeying to Anchorage, she stayed with an aunt and uncle for a short time until she had a job as a dental assistant. Betty spent her first career working in the dental industry.

In 1959, while attending The Church of the Open Door, she met Dell Husted and eventually married the love of her life on May 27, 1961. Together, they devotedly raised two sons. During that time she served in the Army National Guard for six years. She enjoyed collecting owls and beautiful things, was passionate about the color purple and loved watching hockey. She was always there to listen to and help others with their difficulties, saw the silver lining in every cloud and was a friend to all.

After retiring from the dental field, Betty and Dell started their own business, Staff Leasing, which they ran for 10 years. Betty retired a second time, only to start her own bed-and-breakfast, which she ran for 15 years. She then retired a third time, to assist in raising her grandchildren.

Betty's life has been characterized by hard work, a positive attitude and, as a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, a deep faith in God. She has left the world a better place.

She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Dorothy Glenn; brother, Thomas Glenn; and her son, Russell Husted.

She is survived by her husband, Dell Husted; brothers, Kenny Glenn and Robert Glenn; son, Preston Husted; and grandchildren, Malikye Tankersley, Heaven Husted and Josiah Husted.



