Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Jean DeVore. View Sign Service Information Musgrove Family Mortuary 225 S Danebo Ave Eugene , OR 97402 (541)-686-2818 Memorial service 2:00 PM Eugene First United Methodist Church 1376 Olive St. Eugene , OR View Map Visitation 3:00 PM Eugene First United Methodist Church 1376 Olive St Eugene , OR View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Betty Jean DeVore of Eugene, Ore., died peacefully on Sunday evening, July 21, 2019. Her husband Howard was with her.

Betty (Clemens) was born in Seymour, Iowa, on March 4, 1928. She graduated from Centerville High School as valedictorian, played clarinet in the band and was a member of the Iowa Women's State Championship basketball team. She married Howard Lewis DeVore in 1947, and supported his ministry for the United Methodist Church. Together, they served churches in Iowa, in Mt. Union, Gravity and Menlo; Alaska, in Nome, Anchorage and Fairbanks; and Oregon, in Hermiston and Eugene's Asbury. In all places, Betty was active in the church and was a leader in the United Methodist Women, locally and nationally. She worked to ease social needs and was an early advocate for women.

While in Anchorage, Betty returned to college to receive Bachelor of Arts and master's degrees at Alaska Methodist University. She taught English at East Anchorage High School from 1976 to 1986. Betty and Howard moved to Eugene in 1996, built a home and spent recent years at Cascade Manor. Betty mastered fabrics and yarn, enjoyed cooking and entertaining, and was a voracious reader.

Betty is survived by Howard, her husband of nearly 72 years; her two sons, Joel (wife Patricia) and Jon (wife Michele); six grandchildren; and five great-granddaughters. Betty loved all her family. Having hoped for a daughter, Betty dearly loved her daughters-in-law, granddaughters, grandson's wives and great-granddaughters.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, August 11, 2019, at Eugene First United Methodist Church, 1376 Olive Street in Eugene. A reception will follow at 3 p.m. Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the First United Methodist Church (Eugene). Betty Jean DeVore of Eugene, Ore., died peacefully on Sunday evening, July 21, 2019. Her husband Howard was with her.Betty (Clemens) was born in Seymour, Iowa, on March 4, 1928. She graduated from Centerville High School as valedictorian, played clarinet in the band and was a member of the Iowa Women's State Championship basketball team. She married Howard Lewis DeVore in 1947, and supported his ministry for the United Methodist Church. Together, they served churches in Iowa, in Mt. Union, Gravity and Menlo; Alaska, in Nome, Anchorage and Fairbanks; and Oregon, in Hermiston and Eugene's Asbury. In all places, Betty was active in the church and was a leader in the United Methodist Women, locally and nationally. She worked to ease social needs and was an early advocate for women.While in Anchorage, Betty returned to college to receive Bachelor of Arts and master's degrees at Alaska Methodist University. She taught English at East Anchorage High School from 1976 to 1986. Betty and Howard moved to Eugene in 1996, built a home and spent recent years at Cascade Manor. Betty mastered fabrics and yarn, enjoyed cooking and entertaining, and was a voracious reader.Betty is survived by Howard, her husband of nearly 72 years; her two sons, Joel (wife Patricia) and Jon (wife Michele); six grandchildren; and five great-granddaughters. Betty loved all her family. Having hoped for a daughter, Betty dearly loved her daughters-in-law, granddaughters, grandson's wives and great-granddaughters.A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, August 11, 2019, at Eugene First United Methodist Church, 1376 Olive Street in Eugene. A reception will follow at 3 p.m. Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the First United Methodist Church (Eugene). Published in Anchorage Daily News on Aug. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close