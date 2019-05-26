Sweet Baby Betty was born in San Francisco, Calif., before the bridges were built. Only weighing one pound at birth (just a little premature), she was a true miracle child. Every day since has been a blessing; beating the odds of just surviving at all.
Betty grew up in Visitation Valley, close to the Cow Palace and attended Balboa High, San Francisco's largest high school; Now a historical building, thanks to the efforts of all those Buccaneers to preserve it.
Betty's grandfather was Count Lanskoi, the Interior Secretary of Russia. Subsequently, she was adopted by James Ferrari in 1940.
Betty met and married Ed Malhiot in 1953, produced two angelic children, Garry and Donna, and maintained a 59-plus-year successful marriage until Ed passed in 2012. Together they build Malhiot's Laundry and the Northern Lights Roller Rink in Fairbanks, Alaska, building and managing both businesses from the ground up. Betty enjoyed "Clowning" and was a member of #81 LOSNA, raising money for Shriner Hospitals with her "Strawberry Shortcake Clown" character while living in Fairbanks. But now the clowning is over, and an eternity with the lover of her life and all their loving canine pals begins. We'll miss Mom. Now she gets to sleep and play with her dogs forever. Mom, enjoy yourself!
Mom's last blessing: "I love and thank my dear children, Garry Malhiot, Donna Malhiot, and Jerry Laubhan; and my beautiful neighbors that were my extended family." XXOO
There will be no memorial service, per Betty's wishes. It was Betty's tradition to make a monthly donation of socks to St. Patrick's Catholic Church for distribution to the homeless. If friends want to do something in her memory, in lieu of flowers, we encourage you to keep this tradition alive by making a monthly donation of socks-for-the-homeless to St. Patrick's Catholic Church in memory of Betty Malhiot.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on May 26, 2019