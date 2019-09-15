Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Kile. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Elizabeth "Betty" J. (Volkmann) Kile, daughter of the late Maurice Volkmann and Georgia Mae (Brown) Volkmann, was born on Nov. 27, 1930, in Elkhart, Ind., and departed this life at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Mo., following a long illness on Aug. 13, 2019. She was 88 years, eight months and 17 days before arriving at Heaven's Gates to be greeted by her husband Robert G. Kile, who preceded her in death. They were married on Feb. 13, 1949, in Elkhart, where Betty grew up and attended Elkhart High School. They had made their home in Cabool, Mo., since 2003.

Betty enjoyed crocheting hot pads and dishcloths for family and friends, collecting owls, reading, telling stories of days long ago and always cherished the moments of family visiting. Betty played the flute and loved to sing.

Betty was a member of the Faith Community Church of the Nazarene in Mountain Grove, Mo., where she loved attending service until her health no longer permitted her to attend.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bob; her son, Gerald Kile; her sister, Beverly Headley; and her brothers, Ed Poth and Larry Volkman.

Betty is survived by her six children: daughter, Elaine Larson and husband Dennis of Boise, Idaho; son, Bruce Kile of Mountain Grove, Mo.; daughter, Roberta Urena and husband Ramon of Anchorage, Alaska; daughter, Sue Kile of Holmen, Wis.; daughter, Mary Wilson and husband Bobby of Redlands, Calif.; and son, Brian Kile of Norwood, Mo.; one sister, Pat Beehler of Elkhart, Indiana; 15 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; five great-great-great-grandchildren; and a host of relatives and friends who will miss her very much.

