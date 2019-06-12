Guest Book View Sign Service Information Service 3:00 PM Primrose Retirement Wasilla , AK View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Betty Lou Martens passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, the morning of June 6, 2019, at home.

Betty was born on Nov. 7, 1927, in Le Roy, Minn. As a single woman, Betty and her two young children, Frances and Evelyn, drove to Alaska in a Volkswagen Bug, prior to Alaska Statehood, in June 1957. She worked at the Rabbit Creek Inn from 1957-1958, and the Jade Room from 1959 - 1961. Betty met her late husband Leonard Martens while working at the Jade Room; they married on Sept. 9, 1960, and had two children: Sidonia and Mark.

Betty and Leonard owned and operated the Milky Way Cafe and the Marks Drive Inn thru to retirement in 1976; retiring to their home in Big Lake, Alaska, and wintering in Hawaii, until Leonard's death in 1984. After Leonard's passing, Betty worked at many restaurants in Anchorage and at The Islander on Big Lake. Betty sold her Big Lake home and moved permanently to her Anchorage, Alaska, condo in 1996.

Betty was a member of CHARR and a volunteer for Anchorage Concert Association, a member of the Pioneers of Alaska, the Rotten Club, the Moose, Elks and VFW. She enjoyed glamping in her motorhome "MY TENT" with friends, and spending time in Arizona and Hawaii. She moved to Primrose Retirement Community of Wasilla in 2012, she enjoyed socializing, gambling and playing STASH with the Primrose ladies, and spending time with family and friends, especially on Big Lake. She was feisty, fearless, tenacious and strong-willed throughout her life.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Martens; sister and brother-in-law, Velma and Talvin Perkins; daughter and son-in-law, Francis and Erik Keir; daughter, Evelyn Fedderson; and son-in-law, David Hill.

Betty is survived by daughter, Sidonia Hill of Big Lake; grandchildren, Allen Hill and Ginel Hill-Meehan also of Big Lake; son, Leonard "Mark" Martens; daughter-in-law, Ginger Martens; granddaughter, Anna Martens of Anchorage; grandson, Sherman Caruthers of Big Lake; and granddaughter, Demma Green of Wasilla; as well as numerous great-, and great-great-grandchildren. She will be loved and missed by many.

Please join friends and family on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at 3 p.m., at Primrose Retirement in Wasilla, to raise a glass in the spirit of Betty.



