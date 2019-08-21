Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty M. Franse. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Longtime Alaska resident, Betty Maxine Franse, 89 years of age, passed away on Aug. 2, 2019. Betty was born on Feb. 8, 1930, to John Vernon and Nora Lee Masterson in Cleveland, Mo.

Following high school graduation, she married Kirtley E. Franse in May 1947; two sons were born to this union: Kirt Jr. and Paul Vernon. They made a home in various parts of the country while Kirtley served in the military.

Betty worked outside the home at Kline's Dept Store in Kansas City, Mo., and Hallmark Cards in Leavenworth, Kansas.

The last assignment was to Alaska in 1957, where they have resided for 59 years. Her first employment in Alaska was with Cariboo's Department store in Mountain View, later at Elmendorf with 5040th CAM Group, then Fort Richardson from 1967 to 1980, reassigned from Petroleum Division to DIO Supply Division retiring from Civil Service in 1980.

In recent years, she was spending the winters in Yuma, Ariz. Her interests were: shuffleboard, crossword and jigsaw puzzles, bingo, politics and emailing with family and friends.

She is survived by her son, Kirt Jr. of Anchorage, Alaska; three brothers and sisters-in-law, Vernon and Pat Masterson of Cleveland, Mo., Earl and Ruth Masterson of Belton, Mo., and Glenn and Anna Masterson of Stilwell, Kansas; and many nieces and nephews.

Betty was preceded in death by son, Paul Vernon; parents, John Vernon and Nora Lee Masterson; and her loving husband, Kirtley, of 67 years.

