Beverly Ann Hogan, 83 of Danville, Ind., formerly of Anchorage, Alaska, passed away on June 25, 2019.
Born on July 13, 1935, in Dinuba, Calif., she was the daughter of the late Chester and Eva (Govere) Weaver. She married Eugene Dennis Hogan on Aug. 23, 1952, in Dinuba and he preceded her in death.
Bev was a devoted and loving mother to Dennis Eugene Hogan, Timothy Patrick Hogan, Kevin Michael Hogan, Christopher Dean Hogan, Colin Guy Hogan, Kathleen Ann Hogan and her other daughter, Rose Robotkay Goddard. She was a doting grandmother of 22 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and sister to Margaret Johnson. In addition to her parents and husband, her son, Sean Mark Hogan and brother, Roland Weaver, preceded her in death.
Baker Funeral Home, Danville, is in charge of the local arrangements.
A private memorial service will be held and inurnment will be at the Angelus Memorial Park in the Valley in Palmer, Alaska. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . Online condolences may be made to the family at www.bakerfuneralservice.com.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on June 28, 2019