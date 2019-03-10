Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Beverly Ann Matthews passed away on Feb. 26, 2019, at Prestige Care in Anchorage, Alaska, where she had lived since suffering a stroke in late October. She was preceded in death by her husband Corwin "Corky" Matthews on Jan. 24, 2019.

Bev was born and raised in Spokane, Wash., where she met and married Corky. They were married for 62 years. Bev is survived by three daughters, Christi Horst, Cathi Kramer (Bill) and Tammi Ridgway (David); six grandchildren, Lindsay Youngs, Stephanie Hudson, Matthew Ridgway, Kevin Kramer, Scott Kramer and Megan Hundley (James); and four great-grandchildren, Serena, Kylie, Braxton and Cameron Hundley.

After moving to Alaska in 1971 she worked as a nurse and then went to work for Department of Transportation/Airport Leasing until she retired. She was active in the Anchorage Republican Women's Club and worked on many campaigns over the years until they retired to Lake Louise in 1996. She was an active volunteer in the Lake Louise community and the Emergency Medical Service/Fire Department until moving to Big Lake in 2016 to be closer to family and doctors. She loved being a great-grandmother and watching the nature of Alaska outside her window, especially at Lake Louise.

A "Celebration of Life" for Bev and Corky will be held on July 27, 2019, at Lake Louise. Memorial Donations can be made to the Lake Louise Snowmachine Club to support trail grooming efforts and a permanent memorial for Corky and Bev at Mile 17 on the Eureka Trail: Beverly Ann Matthews passed away on Feb. 26, 2019, at Prestige Care in Anchorage, Alaska, where she had lived since suffering a stroke in late October. She was preceded in death by her husband Corwin "Corky" Matthews on Jan. 24, 2019.Bev was born and raised in Spokane, Wash., where she met and married Corky. They were married for 62 years. Bev is survived by three daughters, Christi Horst, Cathi Kramer (Bill) and Tammi Ridgway (David); six grandchildren, Lindsay Youngs, Stephanie Hudson, Matthew Ridgway, Kevin Kramer, Scott Kramer and Megan Hundley (James); and four great-grandchildren, Serena, Kylie, Braxton and Cameron Hundley.After moving to Alaska in 1971 she worked as a nurse and then went to work for Department of Transportation/Airport Leasing until she retired. She was active in the Anchorage Republican Women's Club and worked on many campaigns over the years until they retired to Lake Louise in 1996. She was an active volunteer in the Lake Louise community and the Emergency Medical Service/Fire Department until moving to Big Lake in 2016 to be closer to family and doctors. She loved being a great-grandmother and watching the nature of Alaska outside her window, especially at Lake Louise.A "Celebration of Life" for Bev and Corky will be held on July 27, 2019, at Lake Louise. Memorial Donations can be made to the Lake Louise Snowmachine Club to support trail grooming efforts and a permanent memorial for Corky and Bev at Mile 17 on the Eureka Trail: www.lakelouisesnowmachineclub.com. Funeral Home Cremation Society of Alaska

1306 E 74th Avenue

Anchorage , AK 99507

907-277-2777 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Anchorage Daily News on Mar. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close