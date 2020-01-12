Beverly Frances Baskett (nee Johnson) was born on Nov. 4, 1963, in Nome, Alaska, to Rosie Teresa Johnson (nee Norbert) and Wallace Leslie Johnson Sr. Bev died on Jan. 1, 2020, peacefully in her sleep.
Beverly had nine siblings, including her twin brother Albert. She enjoyed spending her days picking berries in the tundra or fishing at their camp. While growing up she loved fishing, swimming, playing Eskimo games, dancing, card games, making igloos and ice skating.
Beverly moved to Seattle, Wash., in 1985, where she and her former husband raised four children. They enjoyed tanning in the heat of the Washington desert during the summer, watching the hydroplane races. They spent summers camping and winters on the ski slopes - Bev stayed in the lodge ready with hot cocoa and sandwiches for everyone. Bev's heart and soul was always in Alaska. She eventually returned and made her home there the last decade of her life.
Beverly is survived by her children, Amanda Johnson (Clayton), Michael Johnson, Curtis Baskett and Leah Baskett; grandchild, Rosalee Johnson; and siblings, Carol Johnson (Jimmy), Rosemary Stafford (Tim), Wallace Johnson Jr. (Melanie), Albert Johnson (Bev's twin), Joann Burns (Tom), Marianne Williams (Frank) and Rhonda Pratt (Angus). She was preceded in death by her son, Danny Dean; her parents; brother, Roger McNees (Maryann); and sister, Lynette Martinez (Tony).
A private service will be held in Anchorage, Alaska.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Jan. 12, 2020