Beverly Dalzell, 91, passed away on Aug. 3, 2019, with family by her side.
She was born Beverly Ann Thompson, in Rochester, N.Y., in 1928. Bev came to Alaska in 1962 via the Alcan Highway with her sister Donna and three children. She settled in Anchorage, Alaska, where she met her future husband Robert. They were married for 48 years, till Robert passed in 2012. They built a house in the woods and raised a family. Over the years, Beverly was a 4-H leader, worked for the State Elections Office and was devoted to her church, Saint Elizabeth Ann Seaton.
Beverly is survived by her children, Robert, Jim, Kevin, Mike, Donna and Jeanne; numerous nieces and nephews; 12 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Known as Mama D, she was a loving, generous spirit who was beloved by many and will be dearly missed.
Per her wishes, there will be no formal service held.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Aug. 11, 2019