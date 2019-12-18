Guest Book View Sign Service Information Memorial service 1:00 PM 1st Presbyterian Church 10th and G street View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Beverly Wright died peacefully in her home in Anchorage, Alaska, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. She was 84.

She was known for her sweet nature and hearty laugh, which left an impression on everyone she met. There are good people and bad people on this earth. She was one of the good ones.

A minister's daughter, she was born in Mayfield, Ky. She met and married William S. Wright at the age of 18, and before long came to Alaska in 1956 with two young sons. She stayed with him until his death in 1991.

Mom will always be remembered as a positive force in this world. She was a devoted wife and mother, a devout Christian who saw the beauty of God's works in nature, and she loved people. Even during her twilight years with dementia, her goodness radiated out. She could impact a total stranger with a smile or gesture who would come up and give her a hug. She never forgot us. She never forgot who Jesus is. Even through her dementia, her true nature shown through. Her final words were, "I love you."

Beverly is survived by her two sons, Richard and Wendell; and her daughter, Barbara; along with their spouses, Debbie and Cindy Wright and Rick Harle.

A memorial will be held at First Presbyterian Church at 10th Avenue and G Street in Anchorage on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at 1 p.m.

