Service Information Peninsula Memorial Chapel 5839 Kenai Spur Hwy. Kenai , AK 99611 (907)-283-3333 Memorial service 3:00 PM Soldotna Bible Chapel 300 W Marydale Ave Soldotna , AK

Kenai, Alaska, resident Mrs. Beverly Inez McKinley, 67, died on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at her home in Kenai with her family by her side after a three-year battle with cancer and is now with her savior.

Memorial services will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Soldotna Bible Chapel, 300 West Marydale Avenue in Soldotna, Alaska. Her cremated remains will be buried at the Soldotna Community Memorial Park.

Beverly was born on Sept. 14, 1952, in Cody, Wyo. She graduated from Biola College with a degree in elementary education. Beverly moved to Alaska in 1993, living in Soldotna for majority of the time before moving to Kenai. From 1993 to the present, Bev served with Child Evangelism Fellowship of Alaska. She was a faithful and active member of Soldotna Bible Chapel. She loved ministry and grandchildren. She loved to bead and spend time at the beach.

The family wrote: "If you ever met Bev you know, she was full of joy and always had a smile on her face. She spent most of her life investing in the people around her. Over the last couple weeks, it has been precious to see so many of the people she invested in stop by her house and visit with her for one last time.

"As Bev fought cancer for the past three years, she never stopped ministering the Gospel. She poured her life out for her friends, her children and grandchildren, all for her Savior. Bev's daily planner is a wonder to behold. The days are packed, with one person after another, because that is what Bev treasured. She treasured people and she was absolutely committed to making sure that people knew they were loved by God.

"She will be greatly missed, but we rejoice to know she is now in the presence of her beloved Savior."

She is survived by her husband, Steve McKinley of Kenai; sons, Matt (Amy) McKinley of Soldotna and Mark (Caitlin) McKinley of Kenai; daughter, Amanda McKinley of Kenai; grandchildren, Makayla, Eric, Moriah, Ethan, Elias, Brenden, Caden, Alana, Mia and Daven; sister, Claudene Green; and brothers, Rommie, Garen and Rick Claudson.

Memorial donations may be made to the CEF Kenai Peninsula, State Director Fund,

