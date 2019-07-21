Beverly Jean Mullis passed away on June 19, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla.
Born on July 10, 1941, in Teaneck, N.J., to Charles and Augusta Duttenberg, she graduated from Hackensack High School and did undergraduate studies at Rutgers University, followed by her registered nurse certification at Holy Name Hospital School of Nursing.
Bev married Dill in 1971. Their marriage blended five kids and two dogs together, and a career opportunity lead them all to Anchorage, Alaska. A one-year work commitment turned into 34 years and an amazing Real Estate Banking career for her at Alaska State Bank and Credit Union 1. In 2005, they retired to Jacksonville, Fla., Dill's hometown. There she thrived, embracing Dill's friends and family as well as making new friends within their neighborhood. Bev was a great organizer and the catalyst that brought people together, whether at work, with family and with friends. Bev was truly loved by many and will be deeply missed.
She is survived by her daughters, Patricia Hopkins (Gary) of Anchorage, and Kathleen Matson (James) of Eugene, Ore.; daughter-in-law, Cindie Mullis of Fort Meyers, Fla.; sons, Stephen Mullis (Cheryl) of Anchorage and Mark Mullis (Reyes) of Seattle, Wash. She was preceded in death by her husband, H.D. "Dill" Mullis; son, Charles Mullis; and granddaughter, Patricia Ann Mullis. She is also survived by 15 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
A Memorial will be held on Sunday, July 28, 2019, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Anchorage Senior Center, 1300 East 19th Avenue in Anchorage.
Published in Anchorage Daily News from July 21 to July 26, 2019