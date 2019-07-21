Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beverly Mullis. View Sign Service Information Service 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM Anchorage Senior Center 1300 E. 19th Ave. Anchorage , AK View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Beverly Jean Mullis passed away on June 19, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla.

Born on July 10, 1941, in Teaneck, N.J., to Charles and Augusta Duttenberg, she graduated from Hackensack High School and did undergraduate studies at Rutgers University, followed by her registered nurse certification at Holy Name Hospital School of Nursing.

Bev married Dill in 1971. Their marriage blended five kids and two dogs together, and a career opportunity lead them all to Anchorage, Alaska. A one-year work commitment turned into 34 years and an amazing Real Estate Banking career for her at Alaska State Bank and Credit Union 1. In 2005, they retired to Jacksonville, Fla., Dill's hometown. There she thrived, embracing Dill's friends and family as well as making new friends within their neighborhood. Bev was a great organizer and the catalyst that brought people together, whether at work, with family and with friends. Bev was truly loved by many and will be deeply missed.

She is survived by her daughters, Patricia Hopkins (Gary) of Anchorage, and Kathleen Matson (James) of Eugene, Ore.; daughter-in-law, Cindie Mullis of Fort Meyers, Fla.; sons, Stephen Mullis (Cheryl) of Anchorage and Mark Mullis (Reyes) of Seattle, Wash. She was preceded in death by her husband, H.D. "Dill" Mullis; son, Charles Mullis; and granddaughter, Patricia Ann Mullis. She is also survived by 15 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

A Memorial will be held on Sunday, July 28, 2019, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Anchorage Senior Center, 1300 East 19th Avenue in Anchorage. Beverly Jean Mullis passed away on June 19, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla.Born on July 10, 1941, in Teaneck, N.J., to Charles and Augusta Duttenberg, she graduated from Hackensack High School and did undergraduate studies at Rutgers University, followed by her registered nurse certification at Holy Name Hospital School of Nursing.Bev married Dill in 1971. Their marriage blended five kids and two dogs together, and a career opportunity lead them all to Anchorage, Alaska. A one-year work commitment turned into 34 years and an amazing Real Estate Banking career for her at Alaska State Bank and Credit Union 1. In 2005, they retired to Jacksonville, Fla., Dill's hometown. There she thrived, embracing Dill's friends and family as well as making new friends within their neighborhood. Bev was a great organizer and the catalyst that brought people together, whether at work, with family and with friends. Bev was truly loved by many and will be deeply missed.She is survived by her daughters, Patricia Hopkins (Gary) of Anchorage, and Kathleen Matson (James) of Eugene, Ore.; daughter-in-law, Cindie Mullis of Fort Meyers, Fla.; sons, Stephen Mullis (Cheryl) of Anchorage and Mark Mullis (Reyes) of Seattle, Wash. She was preceded in death by her husband, H.D. "Dill" Mullis; son, Charles Mullis; and granddaughter, Patricia Ann Mullis. She is also survived by 15 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.A Memorial will be held on Sunday, July 28, 2019, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Anchorage Senior Center, 1300 East 19th Avenue in Anchorage. Published in Anchorage Daily News from July 21 to July 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close