Service Information
Legacy Wasilla Heritage Chapel
1015 South Check Street
Wasilla , AK 99654
(907)-373-3840
Memorial service
1:00 PM
Lazy Mountain Bible Church
16005 East Shawn Drive
Palmer, , AK

Longtime Palmer, Alaska, resident Beverly Katherine Stratton, 77, was called away to be with her Lord and Savior on Dec. 9, 2019, while vacationing with family in Maui, Hawaii.

A memorial service will be held at Lazy Mountain Bible Church, 16005 East Shawn Drive in Palmer, on Dec. 21, 2019, at 1 p.m. Mrs. Stratton will be buried in a private service at the Pioneer Cemetery before the memorial.

Beverly was born on April 8, 1942, in Columbus, Ohio, to Marietta Holton and William Kyle Kaufman. She graduated from West Jefferson High School in 1959. She graduated as a labor and delivery nurse from Riverside White Cross Hospital in 1962. She married Alden Ward Stratton on June 15, 1963.

She and her family came to Alaska in September 1985, where she worked as a registered labor and delivery nurse at Alaska Regional and Providence Hospital and Generations Medical Center and Center for Women's Health Care, where she retired to follow her passion by becoming a nanny to many wonderful, young children whom she adored.

Like her mother before her, Beverly's life was her Lord, her family and her church.

She is survived by her husband, Alden Ward Stratton; and her three children and their spouses, Wendy and Mark White, Lori Stratton and Jeanette Fuller and Chris and Tamara Stratton; and her grandson, Conner White and Bailey Beaman. She is also survived by her four siblings, Shirley Spencer, Robert and Samual Kaufman and Vicki Bishop; as well as numerous beloved cousins, nieces and nephews and friends. She is preceded in death by her mother; father; and her brothers, William and Terry Kaufman.

