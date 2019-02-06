Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Bill L. Behlke of Palmer, Alaska, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family, at the age of 83.

Bill was born in Bird City, Kan., and was relocated to Benkelman, Neb., where he spent most of his childhood. In 1956, at the age of 20, he joined the navy and served his country for four years on the USS Yosemite, with an additional two years in the reserves. Once out of the service, Bill met his wife Patricia (Nelson) Behlke and relocated to Denver, Colo., where they owned and operated multiple construction businesses.

In 1980, Bill relocated his family to Anchorage, Alaska, and started several small businesses, including Mr. Bill's Wood Working and Anchorage Furniture Mart. He retired at the age of 62, and spent his leisure time watching "his" Denver Broncos and Nebraska Corn Huskers. He also enjoyed gardening and building anything out of wood.

Bill is survived by his wife of 57 years, Patricia Behlke; sons, Bill Behlke Jr. and Steve Behlke; daughter-in-law, Maxine Behlke; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Bill is preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Ethel Behlke of Benkelman, Neb.; and his four siblings: brother, Bob Behlke of Benkelman, Neb.; sisters, Bonnie Todd of Benkelman, Neb., Donna deAragon of Denver, Colo., and Delores Flemister of Yuma, Colo.; and grandson, Larry Boshears.

Services will be held at the Fort Richardson National Cemetery on Feb. 7, 2019, at 1 p.m.

Arrangements were made with Janssen's Evergreen Memorial Chapel.



737 E Street

Anchorage , AK 99501

