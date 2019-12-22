Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bill Toombs. View Sign Service Information Peninsula Memorial Chapel 5839 Kenai Spur Hwy. Kenai , AK 99611 (907)-283-3333 Send Flowers Obituary

Longtime Clam Gulch, Alaska, resident Bill Toombs, 85, passed away of natural causes on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at home with his wife of 41 years by his side.

At his request, no services are planned.

Bill was born on Aug. 16, 1934, in Springfield, Mo. He graduated from high school and attended some college. He served in the U.S. Army from Feb. 17, 1954, until his honorable discharge on Jan. 31, 1956.

He moved to Fairbanks, Alaska, in 1963 and worked as a general contractor. He moved to Clam Gulch in 1977, and retired from general contracting in 1991.

Bill enjoyed making wine and being on the AGC Board.

His family writes: "He was loved and adored by his wife, children and grandchildren. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing with his family. He was known to always lift a helping hand to those in need. While our hearts are deeply saddened, we are thankful for the peace knowing he is no longer in pain and at home in Heaven."

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Marie Toombs; and brothers, Tom and Bob Toombs.

He is survived by his wife, Jodi Toombs of Clam Gulch; daughter, Terri (Toombs) Nettles of Soldotna, Alaska; sons and daughters-in-law, Larry and Debbie Toombs of Humble, Texas, and Gary and Tracy Toombs of Kona, Hawaii; grandsons, Chet Nettles of Soldotna, Kyle Nettles of Wasilla, Alaska, Cory Toombs and his wife Missy of LaCenter, Wash., Jason Mueller and his wife Susan and David Toombs, all of Humble, Texas; granddaughters, Shelby West and her husband Rem of Soldotna and Carolyn Martin and her husband Michael of Humble, Texas; great-granddaughters, Blakely Toombs and Evelyn Mueller; and sisters-in-law, Barbie Toombs of Lake Havasu, Ariz., and Louise Toombs of Berryville, Ark.

Rather than flowers, please send memorial donations to Central Peninsula Health Foundation, 250 Hospital Place, Soldotna, AK 996669; or



