Billi Jean Perkins, 63, of Chugiak, Alaska, laid down her earthly burdens on Sept. 12, 2019.

A Viewing, Rememberance and Celebration of the woman we knew will be held on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, beginning at 1 p.m. for the Viewing and 2 p.m. for the Rememberance, at Janssen's Mat-Su, 6901 East Blue Lupine Road in Palmer, Alaska. These ceremonies are open to all friends and family of Billi.

Billi was born to William and Darlene Shinners in Reno, Nev., on July 16, 1956. She hitchhiked to Alaska at the adventurous age of 18, where she met her true love and husband of 41 years, Gary Lynn Perkins. They were married on June 18, 1978, and spent a lifetime of family, love and enduring strength together until her passing. Billi was passionate about her family, her children, her grandchildren, her long career of extending educational opportunities to the deaf and hearing impaired community, the telling of sometimes too-raunchy jokes, and the laughter and tears that came with all of these pursuits.

Billi is survived by her husband, Gary Lynn Perkins; her mother, Darlene Sparks; her children, Jilli Anne Hiriams, Garrett T. Perkins, Rae Ellen Perkins, Mitchell J. Perkins, Marquis RaShaun CJ Hiriams, Kristen Michelle Perkins and Jason Raymond Milagro; and her grandchildren, Skyler Mae Maroney, Leo Nidas Hiriams, Max Ximus Hiriams, Nico Demus Hiriams, Zoraida Annaliese Milagro and Zion Elias Perkins; her sisters, Gerri Jo Ladner, Nicki Renee Hale and Leslie Kay Nicholson; her in-laws, steps, cousins, and relations seem innumerable, and all will be impacted by her unexpected passing.

