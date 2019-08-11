We lost a longtime Alaskan, Bill Shannon, after complications with pneumonia.
Bill had just celebrated his 88th birthday with family and friends where he resided at the Palmer Pioneer and Veterans Home in Palmer, Alaska.
Bill was stationed in Alaska with the Navy during World War II and fell in love with the young territory. He moved his family from Tucson, Ariz., to Anchorage in 1953, where he began working as a truck driver for Garrison Fast Freight.
He became involved in bringing the Teamster organization to Alaska, where he remained in the trucking industry until he retired, doing everything from driving, owning his own trucks and ending as Terminal Manager for Lynden Transfer Inc. during the pipeline days.
Bill was preceded in death by both parents, Bert and Rena; brother, Bert; sister, Nita; and daughter, Kathryn Day of Palmer.
He is survived by three sisters, Model, Jeannie and Beverly, all out of state; and four children, Jennifer Whitson of Yacolt, Wash., Pamala LaFramboise of Wasilla, Alaska, Mary Elizabeth Spaeth of Anchorage, and Billy Shannon of Ammon, Idaho.
He leaves behind eight grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. Not to mention three ex-wives.
Everyone who knew Bill has a "Wild Bill" story.
He was loved and will be dearly missed.
The family asks, in lieu of flowers, to make a donation to the local chapter for Alzheimer's.
There will be a celebration of life on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, from 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m., at the Palmer Pioneer and Veterans Home, 250 East Fireweed Avenue in Palmer; 907-745-4241.
