Service Information Legacy Funeral Home-Heritage Chapel at Angelus 440 E. Klatt Road Anchorage , AK 99515 (907)-336-3338 Graveside service 11:00 AM Anchorage Community Cemetery Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM La Cabana Mexican Restaurant 312 East Forth Avenue

Those who knew Billy Mac saw him as a larger than life, visionary leader. Bill joined the Municipality of Anchorage's Parks and Recreation department in 1972, eventually becoming Director. In his 27 year tenure he worked under four administrations, participating behind the scenes in the growth and beautification of his beloved city. He worked with many organizations, associations and dedicated individuals to promote and maintain sports programs, parks, trails, gardens and events. One of the things he was most proud of was developing and implementing the beautification of downtown with hanging baskets on light poles and flowers throughout. Bill loved the work he did and over the course of his career he received numerous awards for the programs he led and from those whose lives were touched by the work and effort he always gave of himself. Bill did not take credit for things accomplished, always seeing that those around him were recognized.

Bill was born in Quitman, Texas, and graduated from Birdville High School in Fort Worth, Texas, where he was known for his basketball skills and became a starter in his junior year (#14). He joined the Air Force and was first stationed in Spokane, Wash., where he met his future wife, Eleanor Muller. He soon was dispatched to England, where he trained the K-9 units for the military and started on the base basketball team that traveled throughout Europe. After serving 5 years, he and Eleanor settled in Idaho, where they had two boys. Bill completed his college education at Eastern Washington University, graduating with a degree in Parks and Recreation. He worked with the Parks and Recreation department in Cheney, Wash., and when an opportunity came to work in parks and move to Anchorage, Alaska, he jumped at the chance.

Bill Lindsey was known by all who worked with him as a fair, compassionate, ethical leader. He embraced life in Alaska, where he supported his sons in raising, training and mushing dogs with his friend Dick Tozier, cooking, and teaching his sons how to fish. When his grandkids came, he established a Lindsey Camp to enjoy getting away with family and fishing. He loved spending time with his family - his yard was an oasis, showcasing his passion of gardening.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Margaret and Willie B. Lindsey; and his adored sister, Willene Lindsey Fitzgerald. He is survived by Eleanor; his son, Dade with wife, Ann; son, Troy Lindsey; his grandchildren by Dade: Sierra, Makayla, Will Jr. and Skylar Lindsey, all of Anchorage, Alaska; along with many relatives.

Billy cared deeply for Alaska and will be laid to rest in the place of his choosing in the Anchorage Community Cemetery. All are welcome to attend the Graveside services to be held there with military honors this coming Friday, July 12, 2019, at 11 a.m. Following the ceremony, friends are welcome to stop by La Cabana Mexican Restaurant, 312 East Forth Avenue, from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. for an informal gathering.

Billy Mac Lindsey's journey has come to an end, yet the "dashes" from his beginning to his end will remain a treasure to all who knew him and care for this town. In sorrow, we say goodbye to our dad, our papa; his suffering has ended. The family asks that any contributions be given in Billy Lindsey's name to hospice, who cared for him with great tenderness in his final days.

