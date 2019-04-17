Bing Jong (1935 - 2019)
Bing Wen Jong passed away on March 12, 2019, in Anchorage, Alaska.
He was born in Meinung, Taiwan, on May 1, 1935; immigrating to the United States in pursuit of higher education. Bing valued education, completing his undergraduate degree in chemical engineering from National Taiwan University and a doctorate in ceramic engineering from University of Missouri-Rolla. He retired after a career as a research engineer for the Bureau of Mines. He was proud of his five brothers, his family and his Hakka heritage. Bing lived a principled life, forgoing material pursuits.
His lifetime partner, Zune Sung Jong, rests in Corvallis, Ore., where Bing will soon join. They are survived by their three children: Ze Jong, Albert Jong and Dr. Emily Jong Kim. Their grandchildren include; Theodore Jong, Claire Jong, Tyler Jong, Brannon Jong, Matthew Jong, Madeline Kim and Melina Kimbing.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Apr. 17, 2019
