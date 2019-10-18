Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Birgitta Kyttle. View Sign Service Information Service 4:00 PM First Presbyterian Church 616 W 10th Avenue Anchorage , AK View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Birgitta Ingrid Kyttle, 52, died at the UW Medical Center, in Seattle, Washington, on September 23, 2019, after an 18-month battle with leukemia. She was born and raised in Anchorage, Alaska, and graduated from East Anchorage High School in 1985.

Inspired by her mother, Birgitta became an expert ice skater at a young age, winning many awards, including two gold, and two silver ulus from the Arctic Winter Games. She trained at the Olympic Training Center and skated with the Ice Capades, later sharing her love of the sport, teaching young students, and judging.

She worked for AWWU, Public Works and Solid Waste Services, and CIRI Native Corporation. She had a great sense of fashion, and shared her passion with others while working a part-time job at Nordstrom.

Birgitta was an amazing daughter who adored her parents, loving and caring for them throughout their lives. Her daughter, BreyAnna, was her pride and joy. Together, they spent time skiing, hiking, and painting. She enjoyed spending time with her friends, co-workers, extended family and her pets. Birgitta was a light in this world. She had an effervescent personality, and an infectious laugh, recognizable even in a crowded room. She inspired others through her vibrant, yet humble, loving spirit and strong faith in God.

She is survived by her daughter, BreyAnna Kozak; relatives in New York,

Florida, and Germany; two miniature collies; Snickers and Reeses, and beautiful Mr. Whiskers, a cat she saved from abandonment at the SWS Transfer Station where she worked. Her parents Ingeborg Ursula Kyttle, and William Martin Kyttle, preceded her in death.

Services will be held Thursday, October 24, 2019, at 4:00 p.m., at First Presbyterian Church, 616 W 10th Avenue, Anchorage, AK. Condolences may be sent to BreyAnna at 14351 Lake Otis Parkway #2, Anchorage, AK 99516.

