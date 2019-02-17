BJ Baker passed away peacefully at home on Feb. 11, 2019, with his beloved wife Karen and pup Pepper by his side.
He was a Navy veteran of Vietnam, a Navy aviator and a 45-year resident of Anchorage, Alaska. BJ served with the Anchorage Police Department and Alaska State Troopers, and as an environmental paralegal with Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. His wife Karen is retired from the Anchorage School District and Alaska Pacific University.
BJ will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery at a future date. Further information is available at http://tributes.com/BJBaker.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Feb. 17, 2019