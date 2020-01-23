Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Jewel Lake Church of the Nazarene 4025 W 88th Ave Anchorage , AK View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Bonita Jo Hickman, a longtime resident of Anchorage, Alaska, died on Thursday Jan. 16, 2020, at the home of her loving daughter to ovarian cancer.

She was born on Sept. 23, 1946, in El Dorado, Ark. She spent her childhood in Houston, Texas, where she would meet her husband Larry Hickman, and they married on Sept. 3, 1965. They later divorced but remained lifelong friends. Her pride and joy were the two kids they shared, Kevin Hickman and Teri Reed.

Along with being a loving mother, dedicated Air Force wife, and the best grandma, Bonita worked at the Army & Air Force Exchange Service for more than 30 years. She was loved by co-workers and customers who would become lifelong friends.

Bonita was one-of-a-kind, selfless and filled with grace. She loved to play bingo with the girls, a strong Jack and coke, and considered salt a major food group. There was nothing, however, that she loved more than her family and Jesus. She was known by many as Mamaw, as she truly was the universal grandma. She loved every child as her own and welcomed them all with judgment-free, open arms.

She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Windham; and mother, Marie (McGough) Conn.

She is survived by her son, Kevin (Aimee) Hickman; and her daughter, Teri (John) Reed; her sister, Beverly Vincent; and brother, Lynn Windham; her five grandchildren, Caleb (Jessica) Reed, Ashley (Troy) Knutson, Hope (Dylan) Morris, Kyle (Lexi) Hickman and Kaylee Jo Reed; and two great-grandchildren, Steel and Zinnia Knuston.

