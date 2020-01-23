Bonita J. Hickman (1946 - 2020)
Service Information
Cremation Society of Alaska
1306 E 74th Avenue
Anchorage, AK
99507
(907)-277-2777
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
2:00 PM
Jewel Lake Church of the Nazarene
4025 W 88th Ave
Anchorage, AK
View Map
Obituary
Bonita Jo Hickman, a longtime resident of Anchorage, AK, died Thursday the 16th of January at the home of her loving daughter to ovarian cancer.

She was born on September 23, 1946, in El Dorado, Arkansas. She spent her childhood in Houston, Texas where she would meet her husband Larry Hickman, married September 3rd, 1965. They later divorced but remained life long friends. Her pride and joy were the two kids they shared, Kevin Hickman and Teri Reed.

Along with being a loving mother, dedicated Airforce wife, and the BEST grandma, Bonita worked at The Army & Airforce Exchange Service for over thirty years. She was loved by co-workers and customers who would become life long friends.

Bonita was one of a kind, selfless and filled with grace. She loved to play bingo with the girls, a strong Jack, and coke and considered salt a major food group. There was nothing, however, that she loved more than her family and Jesus. She was known by many as Mamaw, as she truly was the universal grandma. She loved every child as her own and welcomed them all with judgment-free, open arms.

She was preceded in death by her father Charles Windham and mother Marie (McGough) Conn.

She is survived by her son, Kevin (Aimee) Hickman and her daughter, Teri (John) Reed. Her sister Beverly Vincent and brother Lynn Windham. Her five grandchildren Caleb (Jessica) Reed, Ashley (Troy) Knutson, Hope (Dylan) Morris, Kyle (Lexi) Hickman and Kaylee Jo Reed. Two great-grandchildren Steel and Zinnia Knuston.

A Celebration of life will be held at 2 pm Saturday, January 25, 2020, Jewel Lake Church of the Nazarene, 4025 W 88th Ave, Anchorage, AK 99502 with a pot luck to follow.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Jan. 23, 2020
