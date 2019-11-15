On Aug. 15, 2019, Bonne L. Bell, 72, passed away at her home in Chico, Calif. Bonne will be forever remembered for her larger-than-life personality, as someone who told it like it was and loved others fiercely. She had a passion for creating art and lively conversation. She was part of the families of all her closest friends. We won't miss her having to go through the pain she endured the last years of her life.

She was born in Seattle, Wash., and after 60 years in Alaska, Bonne retired from the Anchorage School District of 23 years as a teacher and reading specialist. Bonne traveled to many parts of the world: her favorites were Africa and Fiji. She moved to Chico, Calif., where she lived for the past 12 years.

Bonne is survived by her son, Howard (Kim) Revel; and grandchildren, Chelsea (Trevor) Payne and Zack Revel. Bonne was preceded in death by father, William Robbins; mother, Joycelyn Hardin; sister, Cheryl Robbins; and brother, Kevin (Robbie) Robbins.

A memorial will be held at Big Lake on July 19, 2020. An announcement will be published at a later date.