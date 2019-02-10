Bonnie Elizabeth Edwards, 68, a resident of Grain Valley, Mo., formerly of Jacksonville, N.C., passed away on Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center in Blue Springs, Mo. She was born on July 10, 1950, in Amesbury, Mass., to James Robert Jr. and Fannie Elizabeth (Dorr) White.
Bonnie was self-employed and owned her own taxi cab business. She enjoyed arts and crafts and was very talented in sewing, crocheting and coloring. Bonnie was Baptist, and recently reaffirmed her faith in Jesus. She loved her family and friends, and was very kind-hearted with a giving nature, putting others first before her own needs. Bonnie truly cherished the time she spent with them.
She is survived by her son, James Joseph Edwards and wife Michelle of Grain Valley, Mo.; granddaughter, Amanda Brook Edwards of Odessa, Mo.; grandson, Isaiah James Edwards expected at the end of April; and sister, Clarissa Terra and husband Wayne of Windsor Locks, Conn. Bonnie had a daughter, Alecia Ann Edwards, who was born on Aug. 10, 1967, and passed away on Oct. 21, 1972. Her father, James White Jr., passed away on Nov. 30, 2005; and mother, Fannie White, passed away on Feb. 7, 2006.
A memorial service honoring Bonnie's life will be held at 4:30 p.m., on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at Cornerstone Church, 301 S.E. AA Hwy, Blue Springs, Mo. The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Blue Springs Animal Hospital, Grain Valley Animal Hospital or .
Arrangements have been entrusted to Meyers Funeral Chapel in Blue Springs. Memories of Bonnie and words of comfort for her family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Feb. 10, 2019