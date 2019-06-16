Guest Book View Sign Service Information New Grace Christian Church 10821 Totem Rd Anchorage, AK 99516 (907) 868-1715 Memorial service 1:00 PM New Grace Christian Church 10821 Totem Road Anchorage , AK View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Bonnie Mae Fast (nee Ratcliffe), 83, died on May 23, 2019, in Anchorage, Alaska.

Bonnie was born in Oregon on July 18, 1935. She came to Alaska on the steamship with her parents in 1945, where she graduated from Anchorage High in 1953. In 1954, as a freshman at the University of Fairbanks, she met Bill Fast. "I'll never forget the moment I saw her standing on that hill, beautiful as ever," says Bill. The two were married in 1956, and welcomed their first child, Dirk, in 1957. Children Felicia, Troy and Jana were born in 1959, 1963, and 1964.

Bonnie was a devoted and caring wife and mother. She enjoyed and excelled at sewing, painting, gardening and needlepoint. Her family all agree that she was the best pie maker, and no family dinner or holiday was ever complete without a slice of one of Bonnie's pies.

Her meticulously manicured garden was one of Bonnie's favorite places, and she took pride in the work she put into it. Her family will always remember with laughter the time Bonnie caught a moose in the garden eating from the cherry tree, and fearlessly marched outside with a shovel to "shoo" it away.

Loved ones remember Bonnie as a compassionate, selfless, energetic "spitfire" who was genuinely interested in the lives of those around her. Bonnie was always happy to lend an ear to listen or a shoulder to cry on, and her compassion for her family and friends shone through in everything she did.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her son, Dirk Fast; and her brother, Lane Ratcliffe. She is survived by her husband, Bill Fast; son, Troy Fast; daughters, Felicia Miller and Jana Helm; grandchildren, Adam, Jack, Bonnie, Adriana, Kata, Alexandria, Melea, Nellie, Sophia and Silvea; and great-grandchildren, Ellie, Jamie, Finn, Dirk and Ava.

