Memorial service 1:00 PM First Covenant Church 1145 C Street Anchorage , AK

Brenda Marie Jacobs, "Mimsie," beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, went home to be with the Lord on Jan. 3, 2020.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at First Covenant Church, 1145 C Street in Anchorage, Alaska, at 1 p.m.

She was born on July 24, 1953, in White Mountain, Alaska, to Wilson and Stella Shoogukwruk. She was sent to a boarding school in Anchorage to finish school. She worked as a bookkeeper for a grocery store and also helped build houses when she was younger. She met and married Philip Johnston and although they later divorced, they had a daughter, Richele. She loved going home to White Mountain but resided in Anchorage for many years.

Her daughter wrote: "My mom had a smile that would light up the room. Her laughter was contagious, and she loved to laugh. She would talk to strangers everywhere we went just to brighten their day. She had an amazing sense of humor. She loved music and loved to dance. She always had a song in her head and couldn't help but sing bits and pieces of it throughout the day. She was beyond generous - she would give almost all she had and keep very little for herself. She always offered to help others in any way she could.'

Brenda absolutely loved berry picking and fishing, reading - especially true crime novels, working on her sudoku books, playing bingo and knitting or using her sewing machine. She loved to go shopping at secondhand stores and having breakfast or lunch with family.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Richele and Max Whorton; grandson, Link; sisters, Laverne Boardman and Judy Evans; brother and sister-in-law, Gerald and Mary Napouk; brothers, George Shoogukwruk, Tony Shoogukwruk and Kenny Shoogukwruk; and many nieces and nephews.

Brenda was preceded in death by her parents, Wilson and Stella Shoogukwruk; and sisters, Vera Shoogukwruk and Myrtis Shoogukwruk.

In lieu of flowers, her family asks that you consider making a donation to RurAL Cap or Catholic Social Services Alaska.



Published in Anchorage Daily News on Jan. 10, 2020

