Brenda (Hughes) Wuerch, former First Lady of Anchorage, Alaska, peacefully passed away on April 1, 2019, in her Anchorage home of 35 years. She leaves a legacy of unwavering dedication to her family and friends, and a generous commitment to community service.

Brenda was born at her parent's home in Olympia, Wash., on July 18, 1934, and graduated from the former Olympia High School in 1952. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Home Economics from Oregon State University in 1957, and later became a Certified Home Economics (CHE).

During her senior year at Oregon State, Brenda met the love of her life, George Wuerch of Tacoma, Wash. What began as a ride home for Christmas break turned into a lifetime of shared adventures. Brenda and George married on Dec. 28, 1957, at St. Johns Episcopal Church in Olympia. Together they moved 23 times, lived in eight states and the Republic of China Taiwan, and visited 15 countries. As First Lady, Brenda toured every Anchorage Sister City except Darwin, Australia.

While living in Taiwan, Brenda learned Chinese cooking in the kitchens of local ladies she tutored in English. Chinese cooking became a lifelong passion. She taught Chinese cooking classes for many years and formed Sizzling Wok Catering in 1979. Brenda contributed classic Chinese dinners to many Anchorage charity auctions that raised approximately $250,000.

Brenda was active volunteer and served on a number of Anchorage community boards, including: Anchorage Symphony League, Sister Cities Commission, Armed Services YMCA, KSKA Public Radio, Anchorage CRISIS line and Operation Santa Claus with Alaska Air National Guard.

She is preceded in death by infant daughter, Sheryl Ann. She leaves her husband, George; daughters, Karrie and Debbie; granddaughters, Jessica Jean Loughlin and husband Josh Poulsen, Julieanne Loughlin and husband Eric Thompson and Caroline Wuerch; brothers-in-law, Lanny (his wife Karen) and Bob Wuerch; son-in-law, Mike Loughlin; nephew, David Hughes; and niece, Katherine (Hughes) Lannen.

Services will be held at All Saints Episcopal Church in downtown Anchorage on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at 3 p.m. Burial will be at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery, San Diego, Calif. Religious Service Information All Saints' Episcopal Church

545 W 8th Avenue

Anchorage, AK 99501

