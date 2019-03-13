Brett Louis Armstrong (1973 - 2019)
Brett Louis Armstrong, who was born in Ogden, Utah, on June 19, 1973, died on March 8, 2019, in Birchwood, Alaska. He was a soft spoken man with a big heart. A husband, a proud father and grandfather, he was also a son, a brother, an uncle and a protector to his family. Spending time with his wife and children gave him a family life he valued.
Grandparents Ferrell and Kathyleen Shaw, and Elvin "Al" and Gladys Armstrong preceded him in death. He leaves behind his wife, Stacy; daughter, Kami; and son, Kaien; and his daughter and son-in-law, Samantha Guill Wiese and grandchildren, Ruger and Wesson; his mother, Connie Armstrong; his father, Raymond "Jack" Armstrong; his brother, Matthew Armstrong with his children Ailaina and Caden; and his sister, Shannon Armstrong with her sons, Olijah Armstrong, Oziah Sanchez, and their father, Omar Sanchez. He leaves behind an extended family and lifelong friends.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at 1 p.m., at Janssen's Evergreen Memorial Chapel, 737 E Street, Anchorage, AK 99501.
Arrangements were made with Janssen Funeral Homes.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Mar. 13, 2019
