In loving memory of Brian Francis Wetmore, age 42. Brian was taken from us too suddenly on Feb. 16, 2019, in Anchorage, Alaska. Brian, also known as "B" to many, was born on May 7, 1976, in Jacksonville, Fla.

Brian had a strong love for history, art, music, computer science and botany. He was extremely smart, creative, funny, compassionate, loving and artistic, and was always the life of any party.

He will be dearly missed by his family: mother, Sandra L. Jordan on Spring Hill, Tenn.; one older brother, Thomas Wetmore of Tyler, Texas; three sisters, Dawn Leigh Randazzo of Pearland, Texas, Heather Lynne Mosser of Orange Park, Fla., and Sarah Beth Reynolds of Grasonville, Md.; one stepbrother, Robert Jordan Jr. of Gainesville, Fla.; and two stepsisters, Kimberly DeJesus of Sarasota Fla., and Krissy Jordan of Gainesville, Fla. He is also survived by many nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.

If you're in the Anchorage area, there will be a candle light vigil for friends at a later date.

Arrangements entrusted to Legacy Witzleben Funeral Home.



1707 S. Bragaw St.

Anchorage , AK 99508

