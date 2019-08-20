Brian J. Twohy, 67, passed away on Aug. 7, 2019, at home after a brief battle with metastatic cancer.
Brian was born on May 8, 1952, in Minnesota, the first of 12 children. He now joins his parents, Jim and Shirley; wife, Sonia; and brothers, Tim and Bill. Brian and Sonia raised Sam and Riss in various villages in Alaska until they settled at their Point McKenzie spread. Brian spent many long, hard hours building their house and working the land - there was nothing he couldn't do!
Brian is survived by his daughters, Samantha and Larissa (Diegori); siblings Patrick, Jeanne, Mark, Paul, Dave, Michelle, Diane, Matt and Steve; dear friend, Dave Klein; and their families.
There will be a Memorial Service on Aug. 31, 2019, at 10 a.m., at Sunny Knik Chapel.
