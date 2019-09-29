Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brian "Max" Maxwell. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Brian "Max" Maxwell, 78, died on Sept. 16, 2019, after battling cancer for 17 years. Brian is survived by daughters, Lara Davidson, Kirsten Maxwell and Rebecca King; sons-in-law, J.C. King and Moshe Steven King; grandchildren, Alec Davidson, Alijah Davidson and Nora King; brothers, Mike Maxwell and Kerry Maxwell; and girlfriend, Shirley Ferguson. Brian was a widower whose wife, Linda, died in 2010.

Brian was originally from California before becoming a longtime resident of Anchorage and Peters Creek, Alaska. He taught for many years as a high school science teacher, primarily at West High School, where he was known for his impressive classroom menagerie. Besides teaching, Brian worked as a medic in the Army, a landscaper, a marine biologist, a land surveyor, a finish contractor and a commercial fisherman and crabber. He was also a talented fly fisherman, wildlife photographer and blues guitarist.

Brian didn't invent the phrase "Life is Good," but it'll be hard for those who knew him to hear it without thinking of him. His family is extremely grateful to his sobriety group, to Dr. Evan Yu and his team at the Seattle Cancer Care Alliance, and to the compassionate people of Providence Hospice.

If you would like to do something for Brian, please donate to the or to the Erin K. Johnson Memorial Fund, https://www.erinkjohnson.com , which supports science and outdoor education. In his honor, we urge you to tip your barista extravagantly and be grateful for the good things in life. A memorial service will be advertised to friends and family at a later date.

