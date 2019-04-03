Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Of the many "Brice-isms," the one question that started at 6 years old and was a common thread in his life was "Mama, what makes me, me?"

Brice loved creation ... the land, the sky, the forests, the ocean and many puppies. He could express this love through music and art and written word.

A deep inspiration came from a small human form named Lance, his son. His gratitude to his mom came from deep within his heart. His brother, Julian, gave him laughter and encouragement to pursue his gifts. His stability and keeping things real came from his trusted friend to the end, Grisha.

All things, he observed with piercing blue eyes, conveying his appreciation with his smile, more so than with his spoken words.

Brice was predeceased by his grandmother, Goldie Baker; his grandfather, Larry McDaniel; and his niece, Arsayis McDaniel.

Survivors are his son, Lance and Lance's mother, Inna; his mother, Terry McDaniel-Lane and stepfather, David Lane; his father, John Williams; his brother, Julian McDaniel with niece Jelliah and nephews Jireh and John; his sister, Alicia Fulford and nieces Tehya and Lehya; his bestest friend, Grisha Stewart; Auntie PamPam and Uncle Bill Fuger and cousins Jessica, Jamie and Yancee; Uncle Lance and Aunt Maggie McDaniel and cousin Lacey; and second cousins Jordyn, Lorenzo, Mateo, Gaspar, Kaeden, Lexi, Kaylee, Ryder and John Sterling.

