Guest Book View Sign Service Information Kehl's Legacy Funeral Home 11621 Old Seward Highway Anchorage , AK 99515 (907)-344-1497 Send Flowers Obituary

Brittany Ann Evans, 29, passed away at her home in Anchorage, Alaska, on April 9, 2019. She was taken too soon from her family being another victim of heroin overdose. No services are scheduled at this time. Her ashes will be scattered in Alaska along with her brother, Marc's.

Brittany was born on Dec. 26, 1989, in Anchorage, and lived here all her life. She loved Alaska and attended Service High School. She enjoyed arts and crafts and going to quilt shows with her grandma. She adored and loved animals, especially cats. Britt was a free spirit and had a kind heart, always trying to take care of other people before herself. Her laughter was infectious and she loved going down memory lane sharing good times and stories with her family. Her beautiful smile could light up a room. The state named the family cabin's road "Brittany Court," which she loved. She will be missed greatly by family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her grandpa, James Evans; her opa, Charles Ladrow; and her brother, Marc Evans. She is survived by her loving parents, Jim and Debbie Evans; her oma, Erika Ladrow; her grandma, Donna Evans; her uncle, Chuck Ladrow; her cousin, Chris Ladrow; her son who was adopted by a wonderful family; and her extended family in Tennessee and many friends.

Words of comfort can be shared with the family at Brittany Ann Evans, 29, passed away at her home in Anchorage, Alaska, on April 9, 2019. She was taken too soon from her family being another victim of heroin overdose. No services are scheduled at this time. Her ashes will be scattered in Alaska along with her brother, Marc's.Brittany was born on Dec. 26, 1989, in Anchorage, and lived here all her life. She loved Alaska and attended Service High School. She enjoyed arts and crafts and going to quilt shows with her grandma. She adored and loved animals, especially cats. Britt was a free spirit and had a kind heart, always trying to take care of other people before herself. Her laughter was infectious and she loved going down memory lane sharing good times and stories with her family. Her beautiful smile could light up a room. The state named the family cabin's road "Brittany Court," which she loved. She will be missed greatly by family and friends.She was preceded in death by her grandpa, James Evans; her opa, Charles Ladrow; and her brother, Marc Evans. She is survived by her loving parents, Jim and Debbie Evans; her oma, Erika Ladrow; her grandma, Donna Evans; her uncle, Chuck Ladrow; her cousin, Chris Ladrow; her son who was adopted by a wonderful family; and her extended family in Tennessee and many friends.Words of comfort can be shared with the family at www.legacyalaska.com. Published in Anchorage Daily News on Apr. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close