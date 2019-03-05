He is survived by his wife, Pamela Chaney; his daughters, Blakely Robles and Tracey Chaney; grandsons, Gabriel Robles, Aidan Robles and Malakai Holmes; granddaughters, Jade Holmes, Rylynn Robles and Jocelyn Robles; sisters, Jacklynn Madoni, Cynthia Stillon, Janette Smith and Judith Steiner; brother, Marc Jones; and many nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by his son, Cory Chaney; his brother, David Chaney; mother, Novella Leaverson; and father, Jack Chaney.
Bruce loved his family and fishing. He believed in extraterrestrials and was fascinated with outer space.
Thank you to the American Legion of Homer, Alaska, and the numerous donors for their burial contributions. Coordination to bring Bruce to his final resting place was made by Pamela Chaney, Tracey Chaney, Blakely Robles, family and friends.
Kehl's Legacy Funeral Home
11621 Old Seward Highway
Anchorage, AK 99515
(907) 344-1497
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Mar. 5, 2019