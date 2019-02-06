Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Bruce Gabrys, 63, surrounded by his loving family at his home in Eagle River, Alaska, passed into eternity on Jan. 30, 2019, after a year-long battle with cancer side-lined this tenacious and industrious man.

Upon graduation from

In January 1979, the two braved the Alcan Highway. Stopping along the way to help a stranger in need, Bruce made a life-long friend who introduced him to the challenge of Cook Inlet commercial fishing, which quickly became an annual summer "fish camp" adventure involving the entire Gabrys family for more than 35 years. Bruce devoted himself to the responsible use of the wild Alaska resources by serving on numerous fishing boards until his death. To remain in the state he and Theresa had fallen in love with, Bruce transferred from active duty to the Alaska Army National Guard full-time, from which he retired as Lieutenant Colonel after 20 years of distinguished service. Upon this "second retirement," this untiring businessman earned his Masters of Business Administration degree and CPA license, culminating in the creation of his own CPA practice to work from the comfort of his home office.

A lifelong Roman Catholic, Bruce was faithfully devoted to St. Andrew's Parish, serving its community through a variety of roles. When asked "How are things?" he would never fail to respond "Just another day in Paradise!" When you love your God, your family, and your work, even this life can be a paradise.

Bruce is survived by his devoted wife, Theresa; siblings, Margaret, Leonard and Robert; children, Johanna, Stephanie and Paul; and seven grandchildren.

A viewing will be held at 11 a.m. and Funeral Mass at noon, with full military honors, will be held at St. Andrew's Catholic Church in Eagle River on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019. Bruce will be interred back home in Wisconsin later this month.

In lieu of flowers, the family humbly requests donations be made to the St. Andrew's Earthquake Rebuilding Fund.



Bruce Gabrys, 63, surrounded by his loving family at his home in Eagle River, Alaska, passed into eternity on Jan. 30, 2019, after a year-long battle with cancer side-lined this tenacious and industrious man.Upon graduation from University of Wisconsin -Madison, where Bruce met the woman he would forever introduce as "my beautiful wife Theresa," he earned a commission in the U.S. Army and was assigned to Fort Richardson.In January 1979, the two braved the Alcan Highway. Stopping along the way to help a stranger in need, Bruce made a life-long friend who introduced him to the challenge of Cook Inlet commercial fishing, which quickly became an annual summer "fish camp" adventure involving the entire Gabrys family for more than 35 years. Bruce devoted himself to the responsible use of the wild Alaska resources by serving on numerous fishing boards until his death. To remain in the state he and Theresa had fallen in love with, Bruce transferred from active duty to the Alaska Army National Guard full-time, from which he retired as Lieutenant Colonel after 20 years of distinguished service. Upon this "second retirement," this untiring businessman earned his Masters of Business Administration degree and CPA license, culminating in the creation of his own CPA practice to work from the comfort of his home office.A lifelong Roman Catholic, Bruce was faithfully devoted to St. Andrew's Parish, serving its community through a variety of roles. When asked "How are things?" he would never fail to respond "Just another day in Paradise!" When you love your God, your family, and your work, even this life can be a paradise.Bruce is survived by his devoted wife, Theresa; siblings, Margaret, Leonard and Robert; children, Johanna, Stephanie and Paul; and seven grandchildren.A viewing will be held at 11 a.m. and Funeral Mass at noon, with full military honors, will be held at St. Andrew's Catholic Church in Eagle River on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019. Bruce will be interred back home in Wisconsin later this month.In lieu of flowers, the family humbly requests donations be made to the St. Andrew's Earthquake Rebuilding Fund. Funeral Home Evergreen Memorial Chapel

737 E St

Anchorage , AK 99501

(907) 279-5477 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Anchorage Daily News on Feb. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites University of Wisconsin Return to today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close