Service Information

Visitation
2:00 PM
Holy Family Cathedral
800 W. 5th Avenue
Anchorage , AK

Funeral Mass
3:00 PM
Holy Family Cathedral
800 W. 5th Avenue
Anchorage , AK

Memorial Gathering
4:00 PM
Captain Cook Quarterdeck
939 W. 5th Avenue
Anchorage , AK

Obituary

Bruce Eric Gagnon, a prominent Alaska attorney and avid outdoorsman, died peacefully on Jan. 12, 2020, at his home in Anchorage, Alaska. Bruce was born on Jan. 2, 1942, in St. Cloud, Minn., the location of the hospital nearest to his parents' home in Maple Lake, Minn. He attended St. Timothy's Parochial School and Maple Lake High School, where he excelled in football, basketball and baseball, began a lifelong love of fishing and developed skill in hunting. Bruce graduated from Harvard College with a Bachelor of Arts in English in 1964, and he then graduated from Harvard Law School in 1967, where he was an editor of the Harvard Law Review. Bruce met his wife Sharon Elliott Gagnon, and the two married in 1967 and moved to Nashville, Tenn., where Bruce served as Assistant Professor of Law at Vanderbilt Law School. A skilled and popular professor, Bruce was selected Professor of the Year during his time at Vanderbilt.

In 1970, Bruce and Sharon moved to Anchorage, where Bruce joined the firm of Atkinson, Conway and Young, which eventually became Atkinson, Conway and Gagnon. Bruce arrived in Anchorage during a very exciting and bustling time for the legal community and found himself immediately immersed in the urgent legal issues of the pipeline years. Given his brilliant legal mind and reputation for fair dealing, Bruce quickly gained Alaskans' respect and was sought after for legal advice. Bruce and the firm of Atkinson, Conway and Gagnon prospered, representing clients including Cook Inlet Region, the National Bank of Alaska and Providence Hospital. In 1993, Bruce was elected to the American Law Institute, and Bruce was included in "The Best Lawyers in America," in the areas of business litigation, corporate law (mergers and acquisitions), professional litigation and real estate law.

Bruce truly loved everything about his life in Alaska, from his exciting legal career to the amazing Alaskan outdoors. Bruce spent many enjoyable days fishing, hunting and skiing at Alyeska, all with his friends and family. He also had a passion for golf, and was pleased to be a member of the Hole-in-One Association. Bruce's love of life and his spirit for fun brought joy and good times to all who were around him.

Bruce is survived by his wife, Sharon; his son, Elliott (Janel) Gagnon; and his daughter, Anne (Peter) Millington. He is also survived by his four grandchildren: Annika Gagnon, Finn Gagnon, James Millington and Andrew Millington.

The family requests that any memorial donations be made in Bruce's name to the Providence Alaska Foundation, P.O. Box 196604, Anchorage, AK 99519.

A public visitation will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 20, 2020, at the Holy Family Cathedral, 800 West Fifth Avenue in Anchorage. A funeral mass will follow the visitation at 3 p.m. Following services a reception will take place at 4 p.m. at the Captain Cook Quarterdeck, 939 West Fifth Avenue in Anchorage.

Funeral Arrangements were entrusted to Janssen's Evergreen Memorial Chapel.



