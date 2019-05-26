Bruce Emil Klees, 79, passed away on May 22, 2019, at Prestige Care of Anchorage in Anchorage, Alaska.
Bruce was born on Aug. 25, 1939, in Hawthorne, N.J., to Ernest Klees and Catherine Knapik. Bruce attended Don Bosco High School in Hawthorne, N.J., and went on to study at Syracuse University in Syracuse, N.Y. Bruce joined the United States Air Force and served as an interpreter from July 1961 to April 1966. He earned both the Longevity Service Award on July 28, 1965, as well as two Good Conduct Medals on July 28, 1963, and Dec. 30, 1963. Bruce moved to Alaska in 1977, and was employed by Honeywell and Frigid North. Bruce enjoyed radio control airplanes, music, apple computers and making people smile.
His family states: "Bruce never met a stranger. He was always friendly, kind and thoughtful. He wanted to make people feel good and to make them laugh. He was a patient teacher. He served his country with pride. He worked hard to provide for his family and made sure they knew they were loved. His light will continue to burn brightly in the hearts of all who were lucky enough to meet him."
Bruce is survived by his wife, Maria Fe Alforque of Anchorage; daughter, Catherine Dougherty of Hampstead, N.C.; grandsons, Jesse Dougherty of Anchorage, and Brett Dougherty and Alex Dougherty of Hampstead, N.C.; and granddaughter, Meghan Parker of Garfield, N.J.
Bruce is preceded in death by his first wife, Matilda Emily Lopez; and daughter, Lyrae Marie Klees Parker.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at 3 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 4 p.m., at St. Anthony's Catholic Church.
Arrangements are with Janssen's Evergreen Memorial Chapel.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on May 26, 2019