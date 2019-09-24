Bryan Dean Watson Jr., age 47, died on Sept. 16, 2019, at home in Anchorage, Alaska. A memorial service will be held at Legacy, Heritage Chapel at Angelus, 440 East Klatt Road, on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. Bryan was born on March 19, 1971, to Bryon Dean Watson and Phylliss (Bullock) Watson. He was raised in Downey, Calif., and came to Alaska in the late 1980s/early 1990s.
Bryan and Abigail Pfisterer married on Aug. 22, 1998. Together they had three children: Breanne, Colter and Dylan.
Bryan worked for Carrs-Gottstein grocery as a butcher for 10 years. Bryan won the President's Club award for top sales at AT&T, which included trips and awards. Most recently, he was part of the IBEW working for ACS.
Bryan's favorite hobbies were photography, fishing and hiking. He had several photos that were printed in the newspaper as well as purchased for special projects.
Bryan's parents Bryon Dean Watson and Phylliss (Bullock) Watson preceded him in death. Survivors are his wife, Abigail Pfisterer; his children, Breanne, Colter and Dylan Watson; sisters, Wendy Taylor and Yvette Nissen; along with many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Watson children's education fund at 3350 Chaparral Circle, Anchorage AK 99502.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Sept. 24, 2019