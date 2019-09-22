Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bryce Golden. View Sign Service Information Peninsula Memorial Chapel 5839 Kenai Spur Hwy. Kenai , AK 99611 (907)-283-3333 Memorial service 1:00 PM Bidarka Inn Glacierview Room Send Flowers Obituary

Bryce Henry Golden, 40, died on Sept. 16, 2019, in Homer, Alaska, following five months of cancer treatment. A memorial will be held in Homer on Sept. 28, 2019, at 1 p.m., at the Bidarka Inn Glacierview Room.

Bryce was born on March 15, 1979 in Provo, Utah. He moved to Anchorage, Alaska in 2001, and to Homer in 2017.

At 16, Bryce started working in direct-care for developmentally disabled adults and went on to work in elder care and with troubled teens before earning a Bachelor of Arts in psychology from University of Alaska Anchorage in 2010, and a Master of Science in counseling psychology from Alaska Pacific University in 2016. During his grad program, he volunteered with Identity Inc. Behavioral health in the LGBTQ community was a cause close to his heart.

Bryce was a therapist at South Peninsula Behavioral Health Services. His areas of specialty included healing from trauma, schema therapy and EMDR. In Anchorage, he worked at North Star Behavioral Health, Alaska Child and Family, Providence Medical Group Behavioral Health Services and as a stay-at-home dad. Over his 24-year career he served diverse populations, including immigrants, juvenile offenders and those with dementia.

Those who knew Bryce best will remember his playfulness, discernment, honesty and radically compassionate empathy and acceptance. Everyone loved and felt at ease with Bryce, but he was especially gifted at holding space for people in distress. He found great joy in being fully present with others and understanding their perspectives, especially when their perspectives challenged his own. Bryce had no interest in authority or status. He championed the downtrodden and delighted in cage-rattlers and pot-stirrers.

He is survived by his wife of 20-years, Jessica Ramsey Golden; their daughters, Esme and Ilsa; and, in Utah, his mother, Margie Golden; his siblings, Bryant and Blake Golden, Amy Greenhlagh and Allison Leonard; as well as countless friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Mitch Golden.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Bryce's honor to the Homer Foundation, 3733 Ben Walters Lane # 4, Homer, AK 99603, and write Bryce Golden Fund for Behavioral Health on the memo line.



