Buck Unsderfer was born in Anchorage, Alaska, on April 2, 1979, and passed away in Wyoming on May 30, 2019. Buck attended schools in Eagle River, Alaska, and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in geology from Metropolitan State University of Denver in 2014. While growing up, Buck enjoyed boxing, hockey, baseball and basketball. He was a friendly and outgoing man who enjoyed life to the fullest. He moved to Colorado to attend school and was working there at the time of his death. He loved hiking and fishing and being outdoors.

Survivors include his father, Tony Unsderfer of Chugiak, Alaska; and his mother, Lydia Guerrero of Eagle River, Alaska. He also leaves behind a young daughter, Iris Louise Unsderfer of Denver, Colo. - the love of his life. He adored her and all his spare time was spent with her on various adventures. In addition, he is survived by one brother, Mark Beach of Anchorage; as well as sister-in-law, Laura Beach; and nephews, Kyle and Michael Beach; and a great-niece, Bryn Lee Beach, all of Seattle, Wash. He had many friends throughout Alaska and Colorado who will miss him dearly. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Scott and John Beach; as well as all of his grandparents.

Arrangements for a Celebration of Life will be at the Eagle River Lions Club in mid-August, and details will be provided at a later date. Donations can be made in Buck's memory to the Eagle River Lion's Club.

